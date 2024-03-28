Manchester United weigh up potential swap deal involving Mason Greenwood in bid to sign €60-70m Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly use Mason Greenwood as a makeweight in their attempts to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via mufcMPB) reports that the Red Devils are considering including Greenwood in a deal to sign Bremer. The English forward has spent the season on loan at La Liga side Getafe.

Greenwood is heavily expected to leave Manchester United this summer. The Premier League giants opted not to reinstate him into the first team after he was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges.

The 22-year-old has posted eight goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions with Getafe. La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing him while Barcelona have withdrawn their interest.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his defense this summer amid uncertainty over the future of Raphael Varane. The Frenchman is yet to be offered a contract extension and his current deal expires in June.

Expand Tweet

Bremer, 27, is on Manchester United's shortlist heading into the summer transfer window. The Brazilian has impressed at the Allianz Stadium this season, helping Juve keep 14 clean sheets in 29 games across competitions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Bremer has a variable release clause of €60/70 million. There's a verbal pact that the Old Lady will consider offers of around those fees but the Serie A giants have the final decision.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has reportedly garnered interest from English clubs

Mason Greenwood is wanted by Spanish and English clubs.

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career looks to be over after his high-profile court case into alleged sexual assault and death threats. The case was dropped in February 2023 because key witnesses withdrew.

However, Greenwood's image within English football is hugely negative. This is why the Red Devils decided to send him out on loan after fans furiously demanded he doesn't return to Old Trafford.

Despite this, Romano claims that the young attacker is attracting interest from English clubs. The Italian journalist told The United Stand's YouTube channel:

"Many clubs in Spain, but in England there is also some interest (in Greenwood)."

Expand Tweet

Greenwood was viewed as one of English football's brightest talents before his arrest in January 2022. He managed 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

The one-cap England international has a year left on his contract so United will undoubtedly be looking to cash in this summer. His eye-catching performances in La Liga could lead to a handsome sum.