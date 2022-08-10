Manchester United weighing up bid for £25 million Leeds United target - Reports 

Manchester United are weighing up a £25 million bid for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who has also attracted interest from Leeds United, as per TBRFootball.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag seems eager to add an attacker to his side.

The Dutch tactician experienced his side's woes in front of goal in the season-opening 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

There are question marks over whether Marcus Rashford will return to form having been entrusted with taking up the left-wing role under Ten Hag.

United have ended their pursuit of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic off the back of intense negativity against the proposed deal from fans.

It seems United are ready to rival Leeds to the signing of Sarr, who scored an incredible goal from the halfway line on August 8 against West Bromwich Albion.

The Senegalese attacker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past when their were doubts over the arrival of Jadon Sancho last summer.

Sancho did eventually arrive, but it appears that United are still keeping tabs on Sarr whose stock continues to rise.

He made 22 appearances for the Hornets last season, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Let us know which halfway line goal is the best using From Beckham to Ismaila Sarr there have been some cracking goals from the halfway line 🤩Let us know which halfway line goal is the best using #GMSF From Beckham to Ismaila Sarr there have been some cracking goals from the halfway line 🤩Let us know which halfway line goal is the best using #GMSF ✨ https://t.co/t7QRTCQ3kx

Manchester United revert back to an old transfer target but eye a move for PSV star

Gakpo joins Sarr on United's wishlist

Manchester United fans will be relieved with the news that the club have opted against pursuing a deal for Arnautovic.

Instead, it seems eyes are now on a pacey winger to come into the side and Sarr fits the bill.

He's not the only winger of a similar profile being linked as PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is also reportedly on the Red Devils' radar.

Interestingly, Leeds are also in the race for the Dutch star who finished last season as the Eredivisie 'Player of the Year', as per InsideFutbol.

He managed an impressive 21 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances for PSV and is earning praise for his consistent performances.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Cody Gakpo to Manchester United is now a real possibility, per Jason Burt.



An exciting player, great finisher, and would cost just around £35m – get it done!!! Cody Gakpo to Manchester United is now a real possibility, per Jason Burt.An exciting player, great finisher, and would cost just around £35m – get it done!!! https://t.co/Co0AHFWKGp

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United choose between Gakpo and Sarr given the different resumes the two wingers offer.

On the one hand, you have a young Dutch winger who has excelled in the Eredivisie.

However, there is the unknown as to whether he will adapt to Premier League football.

His statistics speak for themselves as he has become a top performing winger at a club that was contending for the Dutch title last season.

Meanwhile, with Sarr you have a Senegalese youngster who is looking to make the step up to European football.

He has proven Premier League experience but stood out in a side that were woeful last season and ended up relegated.

