Manchester United will have just 2 weeks to decide if they will pursue deal for £44m rated forward: Reports

Manchester United will only have two weeks to make a decision on their pursuit of Moise Kean, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Red Devils are looking to add more firepower to their attack following a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season.

Ruben Amorim has already welcomed Matheus Cunha to his roster, while a move for Bryan Mbeumo is thought to be close as well. However, the Portuguese head coach also desires a new No. 9 to lead the line next season amid the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United are eyeing multiple candidates for the job, including Kean. The Italian striker enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with Fiorentina, registering 25 goals from 44 games across competitions.

Kean's efforts have already convinced the Red Devils, but they may have to move quickly to get their man. The 25-year-old is under contract with the Tuscan side until 2029, but reportedly has a £44m release clause in his deal.

However, the option can only be exercised during the first two weeks of July. Interestingly, Kean previously spent three seasons in England with Everton, but failed to have an impact.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also have their eyes on Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede played under Ruben Amorim for the Portuguese club, but apparently prefers a move to Arsenal. The Red Devils also attempted to sign Liam Delap earlier in the summer, but the Englishman snubbed them to join Chelsea.

Will Manchester United offload Rasmus Hojlund to Inter Milan this summer?

Rasmus Hojlund's proposed move to Inter Milan is on standby, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian added that the Nerazzurri are eyeing a loan deal, while Manchester United want a permanent transfer.

“We know there was strong interest from Inter who made contact with the player side and with Man Utd since May. But Inter are signing [Ange-Yoan] Bonny, a young talented striker from Parma. For Hojlund at the moment they still don’t have any sort of agreement with Manchester United,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Inter wanted to start with a loan deal with a buy option to become an obligation with quite easy conditions. Man Utd insist permanent transfer or the player is staying. So there’s still a gap between the parties. At the moment nothing has been agreed.”

Hojlund registered 10 goals from 52 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

