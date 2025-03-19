Manchester United will let Ruben Amorim decide Jadon Sancho's future if player on-loan at Chelsea returns: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly let head coach Ruben Amorim decide Jadon Sancho's future should the winger return from his loan spell with Chelsea. As reported by ESPN, the Red Devils will allow Amorim to take the final call on whether he would want to retain the 24-year-old or offload him.

Chelsea have an obligation to sign Sancho reportedly for £25 million in their loan deal with Manchester United. However, there have been reports that the Blues want to back out of the agreement and not make the deal permanent.

It has been claimed that the Blues might have to pay the Red Devils a big part of the reported £25 million fee even if they don't sign Sancho. If such a situation arises, Ruben Amorim will be given the freedom to make a decision on the former Borussia Dortmund star's future.

Sancho has been a massive disappointment following his reported £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Expectations were big from the winger who thoroughly impressed in the Bundesliga.

However, the Englishman struggled to live up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford and eventually fell out of favor under Erik ten Hag. He moved back to Dortmund on a six-month loan in January 2024 but could not rediscover his form.

Chelsea decided to give the England international a second chance in the Premier League last summer by landing him on loan. However, the 24-year-old has not quite been able to impress consistently for the Blues.

The Manchester United loanee has scored twice and produced six assists in 29 appearances for Enzo Maresca's side since joining the club. He has been in and out of the squad throughout the season and it has been claimed that the Blues are unwilling to sign him permanently.

John Obi Mikel urges Chelsea to sign Manchester United target

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that the Blues could land Victor Osimhen quite easily in the summer. The former Nigeria international revealed that the Blues came close to landing the Manchester United target last summer.

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel claimed that Osimhen and Alexander Isak are the two best centre forwards available in the market. He insisted that the Blues can land Osimhen easily as the striker wants to move.

Mikel said:

"We almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer. The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well. I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it's just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club."

The two-time Premier League winner added:

"If you're talking about a striker to come in and help Chelsea Football Club, you have to talk about Alexander Isak and you have to talk about Victor Osimhen. For me, these are the top two strikers. If we were able to get one of those guys they would definitely help for next season in terms of being able to compete to win the Premier League."

A host of clubs were keen on Osimhen last summer but the 26-year-old surprisingly joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli. The Chelsea and Manchester United target has 26 goals in 30 games this season for the Turkish giants while producing five assists.

