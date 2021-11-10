Manchester United will have to pay between €60-€70m to land RB Leipzig superstar: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, according to German magazine SportBILD. The Red Devils, though, will have to pay between €60m and €70m to secure his services.

Dayot Upamecano, Naby Keita, Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer are some of the players who have sealed big moves from RB Leipzig in recent years. 21-year-old midfielder Szoboszlai could be next in line to leave the Bundesliga outfit to join a big club.

Szoboszlai only joined RB Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January this year. The Hungary international still has around five more years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga club. However, he could soon put an end to his association with the team.

The versatile midfielder has scored six goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for RB Leipzig so far. Although Szoboszlai is yet to complete his first year at the German club, he is already attracting interest from other clubs.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai reveals how Neymar tried to put him off before his penalty: "He was asking me 'you gonna score?' I said yes. He said to me 'are you sure?' I said yes, I never miss. It is how it is."



He scored. He's now scored 11/11 penalties in his career 😂 RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai reveals how Neymar tried to put him off before his penalty: "He was asking me 'you gonna score?' I said yes. He said to me 'are you sure?' I said yes, I never miss. It is how it is." He scored. He's now scored 11/11 penalties in his career 😂 https://t.co/Ana0KJaJrD

According to reports, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. The Red Devils believe the Hungarian is an ideal option to bolster their squad.

However, Manchester United will have to pay a hefty sum to acquire Szoboszlai's services from RB Leipzig. The youngster reportedly has a release clause in his deal with the German top flight club that allows him to leave for between €60m and €70m.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are prepared to pay such a fee to sign Szoboszlai.

Manchester United could face competition for RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai

Manchester United are not the only club keen on signing Szoboszlai. Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the RB Leipzig star.

Both Manchester United and Atletico Madrid were claimed to be interested in Szoboszlai in the summer. However, they were not willing to pay his release clause. There have been suggestions that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid could move for Szoboszlai if he continues to impress for RB Leipzig this season.

It is unclear whether the Bundesliga club are willing to accept a fee below €60m for the Hungary international. Regardless, RB Leipzig look to be in line to make a big profit on the €22m they spent to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this year.

Edited by Aditya Singh