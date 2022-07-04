Manchester United were willing to pay £35 million for Tottenham star: Reports

Manchester United were reportedly (via Mike Verweij) prepared to pay £35million to sign Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs signed Steven Bergwijn for a £27million fee from PSV Eindhoven in the 2019-20 winter transfer window.

The versatile forward was expected to make a name for himself in the Premier League but failed to live up to expectations. Until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, he had only featured in 83 games, recording eight goals and 10 assists.

As per Mike Verweij, Manchester United were interested in bringing Bergwijn to Old Trafford this summer and were supposedly prepared to pay £35million to get him.

The player, however, wanted to return to the Eredivisie to play for Ajax. The Dutch outfit have not yet completed the signing, but are close to completing the deal, having already agreed upon the transfer fee.

telegraaf.nl/sport/10795561… BREAKING: #Ajax en Spurs akkoord over transfersom @StevenBergwijn (30 miljoen euro) melden bronnen rondom Amsterdamse club. Aanvaller zelf op hoofdlijnen akkoord over contract tot 2027 en in startblokken om te worden gekeurd. BREAKING: #Ajax en Spurs akkoord over transfersom @StevenBergwijn (30 miljoen euro) melden bronnen rondom Amsterdamse club. Aanvaller zelf op hoofdlijnen akkoord over contract tot 2027 en in startblokken om te worden gekeurd. ✅ telegraaf.nl/sport/10795561…

Ajax are reportedly set to pay Tottenham Hotspur £25.85 million (€30million) for his services, almost £10million less than United’s proposed offer. Apart from United, Everton were also interested in getting Bergwijn on their books.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses first Manchester United training session

Just over a month after wrapping up their campaign, Manchester United are preparing to return to the pitch. Pre-season has officially begun on July 4, allowing Erik ten Hag to take a closer look at the players who would hopefully thrive under him next season. Unfortunately, the former Ajax coach did not get a chance to meet with the club’s legendary no. 7 in his first official training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo is by far the biggest name at United right now. With his contract set to expire in less than a year, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future is in the air. Missing the team’s first training session of the season will only add more fuel to the fire about the forward's desire to leave the club this summer.

Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

Ronaldo has cited “family reasons” as his explanation for his absence. The Red Devils have supposedly accepted it, but there is a chance that he might not be feeling connected to the project anymore.

The Portuguese has already communicated that he wishes to leave the club, but the Red Devils have no intention of selling him this summer.

Given Ronaldo’s history with United, both parties would prefer to reach a peaceful solution. The 20-time English champions, who haven’t won anything in the last five years, simply cannot afford to have a bust-up with one of the best players in history.

Ronaldo, for his part, scored 24 goals in 38 games after joining United from Juventus last season.

