Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and more: Manchester United could reportedly offload 12 players in transfer overhaul this summer

Manchester United are planning to let go of as many as 12 first-team players in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Mirror. New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in favor of a mass overhaul of the team followed by six new signings.

Ratcliffe took the call after the Red Devils' last-gasp FA Cup semi-final win over Championship side Coventry City. On the other hand, the club are unlikely to make it to the top four of the Premier League as they are currently sixth, 13 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) will limit expenditure, requiring player sales to cover any future incoming. Newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox will oversee the review, which may include the departure of first-team players like defenders Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof.

There is a possibility that Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Antony, and even home-grown talent Marcus Rashford could be sold. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal with Serie A club ACF Fiorentina, which expires at the end of the 2023–24 season, might also not be renewed.

Manchester United bagged a 4-2 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Manchester United won 4-2 against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24. Blades' defender Jayden Bogle opened the scoring in the 35th minute while Harry Maguire netted the equalizer for the Red Devils in the 42nd minute.

Just five minutes into the second half, Ben Brereton Díaz scored to give the lead back to Sheffield. In the 60th minute, the home side were given a penalty after Auston Trusty fouled Maguire. Bruno Fernandes successfully converted the penalty.

The Red Devils captain scored again in the 81st minute while Rasmus Hojlund scored the fourth goal for Manchester United just four minutes later. They will now face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, April 27