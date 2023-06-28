Marseille interested in signing Arsenal attacker to play him up front alongside Alexis Sanchez: Reports

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could link up with former Gunners attacker Alexis Sanchez at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

According to L'Equipe (via Get Football News France), Marseille are considering signing Balogun and partnering him with Sanchez in attack. The young American forward's future at the Emirates is in doubt.

Arsenal have reportedly slapped a £35 million price tag on the 21-year-old who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Reims. He impressed at the Stade Auguste Delaune, bagging 22 goals in 39 games across competitions.

However, Balogun is heading back to the Emirates once his loan expires on June 30. He could then be departing permanently with Marseille keen on bedding him into their attack with Sanchez.

There is some uncertainty over the Chilean's own future as he is yet to agree on a new contract with Les Phocéens. He reportedly wants assurances about the ambition of the French side before penning a new one-year deal but does enjoy living in the area.

Sanchez, 34, put up good numbers for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists. The veteran forward may be the perfect candidate to take Balogun under his wing as the American continues his growth.

The Chilean was a massive success at Arsenal, with the best form of his career coming at the Emirates. He bagged 80 goals and 45 assists for the Gunners before departing for Manchester United in 2018.

Kai Havertz's Arsenal shirt number revealed as he closes in on move from Chelsea

Kai Havertz is set to become Arsenal's first summer signing.

Arsenal are set to confirm the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea shortly. The German attacker is arriving in a £65 million move, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He will become Mikel Arteta's first summer signing and has agreed a long-term deal.

A video has already leaked of Havertz's first interview as a Gunners player. He is seen wearing the No. 29 shirt in the video which is the same number he donned while at Chelsea. The No.29 has been vacated since Matteo Guendouzi joined Marseille permanently last summer.

The 24-year-old had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists in 139 games across competitions. He has played several roles for the Blues, most recently as a false nine. This only brought him nine goals in 47 games across competitions last season.

However, Arteta seems thrilled to be luring the German international to the Emirates. He has lauded Havertz's experience at his age and defended his price tag.

