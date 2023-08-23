Mason Greenwood could be given surprise chance to switch international allegiance from England: Reports

Mason Greenwood may be given a route back into international football as Jamaica are reportedly attempting to convince him to switch nationality from England.

According to The Daily Mail, England have long doubted the 21-year-old's maturity despite viewing him as a candidate to replace Harry Kane. He was arrested in January 2022 and was subsequently suspended by his club Manchester United.

However, Greenwood has had all sexual assault-related charges dropped due to key witnesses withdrawing their involvement. The Englishman isn't returning to United though as the club have announced they are going to part with the player.

This has led to question marks over his international future but England boss Gareth Southgate won't likely have to make a decision. Next year's European Championships is expected to be his last as Three Lions manager.

However, reports claimed that the young forward wouldn't feature in Southgate's plans anyway following his arrest. This has seen Jamaica's chances of reigniting their interest in Greenwood as they hoped to convince him to switch nationality in 2021.

The Reggae Boyz made overtures to the player which were rejected but his current situation could improve their chances should they try again. Jamaica's Football Federation boss Dennis Chung said back in March (via Express):

“He is only 21 and so has a very bright future ahead of him and I think he will add value to any team he is on.”

He is eligible for Jamaica through his mother despite earning one international cap for England. He has also made four appearances for the Three Lions' U21s, scoring one goal.

It's unlikely any movement in the Englishman's international standing takes place before his club career is sorted out. Manchester United are looking to either sell or loan him out as his contract currently runs until 2025.

Greenwood was axed by England in 2020 after breaking COVID-19 guidelines

The young forward made his international debut against Iceland.

Greenwood and Manchester City attacker Phil Foden were sent home from England's hotel in Iceland in 2020 after breaking COVID-19 protocol. The duo snuck two Icelandic girls into the hotel with pictures of the ordeal leaking into the public domain.

The Red Devils forward was 19 at the time and he and Foden snuck two Icelandic cousins into the Radisson Blu hotel. The English duo had both made their international debut just a day before the incident.

Their punishments were a £1,360 fine from local police and they had to return back to the UK on an early flight, per The Sun. Greenwood hasn't played for the Three Lions since then and his arrest has only further squandered his chances of a future with his national team.