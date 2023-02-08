Mason Mount and 4 other Chelsea stars could leave this summer as contract talks hit snag: Reports 

Mason Mount could reportedly lead a mass exodus at Chelsea this summer. Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher are also stuck in contract talks, leaving their future at the club in the balance.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Graham Potter's side are ready to let go of all players who have stalled contract talks at the club. The new owners are keen to avoid the mistakes made by the old regime that saw the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on a free transfer.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella

- Mount talks remain at a stalemate, potential for future sale

- Mendy, no contact since before the World Cup, no talks with Kovacic

- Gallagher renewal also inactive, clubs circling to poach him #CFC - Thiago Silva expected to renew deal +1- Mount talks remain at a stalemate, potential for future sale- Mendy, no contact since before the World Cup, no talks with Kovacic- Gallagher renewal also inactive, clubs circling to poach him standard.co.uk/sport/football… - Thiago Silva expected to renew deal +1- Mount talks remain at a stalemate, potential for future sale- Mendy, no contact since before the World Cup, no talks with Kovacic- Gallagher renewal also inactive, clubs circling to poach him standard.co.uk/sport/football… #CFC

Mount has been in contract talks for some time but is yet to agree terms. He was the Player of the Year at Chelsea for the last two seasons but has seen his form dip this time around.

Kovacic will be entering the final year of his contract this summer, and the Blues are yet to open talks with him. The Standard's report suggests he is unlikely to be offered a new deal, and a sale in the summer looks set.

Mendy has lost his starting spot to Kepa Arrizabalaga since Graham Potter took over at the club. Injuries have seen the Senegal star spend majority of time on the sidelines and he too is close to being sold in the summer.

Kante is in the final months of his contract at Chelsea and is reluctant to agree to a two-year deal on the table. The Frenchman is yet to play under Potter and is expected to be back in training only in March.

Gallagher was the last player mentioned in Standard's report, and he came close to being sold in the January transfer window. Everton tabled a £40 million bid for the midfielder, but the Blues chose to keep him and sold Jorginho to Arsenal.

Chelsea to trim squad in the summer window

Chelsea have a big squad right now and have had to leave out a couple of players from their UEFA Champions League team, including Aubameyang, Noni Madueke, and Benoît Badiashile.

A squad trim is needed in the summer, and those stalling contracts and those not used regularly by Graham Potter are likely to be the ones leaving.

Poll : 0 votes