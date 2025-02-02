Mathys Tel makes transfer decision amid Manchester United and Arsenal interest: Reports

Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel has decided to join Manchester United instead of Arsenal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. Both clubs have been hot on the heels of the Frenchman in recent days.

The Red Devils are looking for a new forward after agreeing to loan Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa. The Englishman has struggled for game-time under Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured for Manchester United in their last 13 games.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that the Villans have reached an agreement regarding a loan deal until the end of the season. Aston Villa will reportedly have a £40m option to sign the player permanently this summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season and Tel could be a solution. While the Frenchman hasn't been in his element for the Bavarians this season, he is highly rated in the European circuit.

Interestingly, Arsenal are also among the club eyes eyeing the 19-year-old. The Gunners are also in the market for attacking reinforcements, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined with injuries.

The north London side have targeted talented young players of late and Tel fits their transfer strategy. However, it now appears that Arsenal could miss out on the Frenchman, who has reportedly chosen Manchester United as his next destination.

The Red Devils are already in talks with Bayern Munich regarding a move, but their opening loan offer was swiftly turned down. The Bavarians want a permanent transfer or a loan deal with a purchase obligation.

Talks are ongoing and the transfer appears complicated at the moment. Interestingly, the Gunners are not entirely out of the race yet.

Will Arsenal and Manchester United battle for a Bayer Leverkusen forward?

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been offered the chance to sign Victor Boniface this month, according to TBR Football. The Nigerian was close to leaving Bayer Leverkusen in the winter transfer window to join Al-Nassr before the move broke down.

With the Saudi club having signed Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, they are unlikely to return for Boniface. Meanwhile, the Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker following Gabriel Jesus's ACL injury.

The north London side lack a proven goalscorer in their squad and could be tempted by the chance to sign Boniface. However, Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa for the 24-year-old, with Leverkusen ready to let him go.

