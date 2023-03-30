“Matter of time” - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update Barcelona fans will absolutely love

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that it's only a 'matter of time' before Xavi Hernandez renews his contract with Barcelona.

The Spanish tactician was hired by the club in November 2021 to replace the outgoing Ronald Koeman. He has since done a respectable job with the La Liga giants, winning the Supercopa de Espana earlier this year by beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

Xavi's Barca are also on course to win La Liga this season, boasting 68 points from 26 games so far - 12 more than second-placed Real Madrid. His current deal at the Camp Nou runs out at the end of next season.

According to Romano, Barcelona want to extend it beyond that, and Xavi is expected to pen fresh terms after winning the league title. Romano tweeted (h/t @FabrizioRomano on Twitter):

"Xavi Hernandez will extend his contract with Barcelona, just matter of time. The club have the proposal ready; Xavi wants full focus on the pitch now. Xavi is actively working on the future plans with the board, wants his first Liga title as coach; then he will sign."

One aspect where Xavi has failed as a manager is European football. He has won just four of the 16 games he has managed in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Barca have been eliminated in the Champions League group stage in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign. They were relegated to the Europa League both times but could not go further than the quarterfinals.

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said about Xavi's potential renewal?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta seemed to be on board with the idea of extending Xavi Hernandez's contract when asked about the manager's future earlier this month.

Laporta said during an event at the Círculo Ecuestre (Equestrian Club) in Barcelona (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"I have planned the renewal of Xavi even if we do not win La Liga. I have told him ... I want to convey a message of tranquility. I have already thought about the renewal."

Laporta appreciated the fact that Xavi understood the club's delicate financial situation:

"He doesn't make us stretch our arm more than our sleeve. Talking about the concern about the club's economy, he doesn't ask for crazy things. He understands the club's situation."

Xavi, 43, has evidently become a fan-favourite in his short time as Barca manager. He has the club's DNA embedded in him after spending 24 years at the club as a player before his departure in 2015.

