Matthijs de Ligt offers seven-word message on Chelsea transfer to fan while on holiday: Reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt recently offered a seven-word message to a fan on Chelsea transfer rumors.

The Dutch international is currently on holiday in Greece and was approached by a Chelsea fan questioning him regarding the possibility of joining the Blues.

As claimed by Football.London, the 22-year-old came up with a cryptic reply. He said:

"I do not know, we will see!"

As claimed by the aforementioned report, Thomas Tuchel is desperate to make a defensive re-shuffle this summer.

The Blues have lost their star defender Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid on a free transfer following his contract expiration. Andreas Christensen has also left the club after the expiration of his contract. As per AS, he has his heart set on joining Barcelona.

Pys @CFCPys

De Ligt seen on holiday in Greece by one of @CFCAWAYDAYSS followers :

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also leave the club amid interest from Barcelona.

It is therefore quite understandable why the Blues are keen on defensive reinforcements this summer.

Juventus defender De Ligt has been one of the biggest names to have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, as claimed by The Telegraph.

Chelsea have made progress in negotiations for the former Ajax skipper as a cash-plus-player swap deal remains on the table. Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Jorginho are among the players Tuchel's side could offer the Old Lady as part of the deal.

Having made his name at Ajax at a very young age, De Ligt was snapped up by Juventus back in 2019 for a fee of almost €75 million.

However, the Dutchman has not quite managed to entirely impress at the Juventus Stadium yet. The highly-rated defender has made a total of 117 appearances for the Old Lady till date.

Aged just 22 now, he still has plenty of time to turn his career around and a move to Chelsea could very well help him do that.

Matthijs de Ligt ticks all the boxes to become a success at Chelsea

Matthijs de Ligt has always been a player touted for a stellar future but his move to Juventus did not work too well.

However, there should be no doubt that the Dutchman is a special talent and a natural leader. He was the youngest ever captain to lead a club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 with Ajax. He could become the spine of the Chelsea backline for many years to come.

During De Ligt's three-year spell at Juventus, the Old Lady have been through plenty of ups and downs and a number of managerial changes as well.

If he joins the Blues, he could become the cornerstone of the Blues' defense and under Tuchel's tutelage, he could thrive.

