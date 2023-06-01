Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star as replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta this summer - Reports

According to OK Diario, Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez as Cesar Azpilicueta's replacement in the summer. Azplicueta, 33, is in the twilight of his career.

Reece James, meanwhile, has turned out to be a very injury-prone player. Despite his undeniable talent, James' availability is mostly questionable.

As the Blues look to rebuild under Pochettino next season after a disastrous campaign this term, adding a right-back to the team could be a smart idea. Pochettino has turned his attention towards Nacho, according to the aforementioned report.

Nacho is a true veteran in his position. The Spaniard is currently in the final stage of his Real Madrid contract and is yet to pen an extension. Hence, he could leave for free.

Since his first team debut in 2012, Nacho has made 318 appearances for Los Blancos. The 33-year-old has played 43 games across competitions this season, helping the team keep 16 clean sheets.

Nacho could prove to be a solid backup or even a replacement for Azpilicueta at Chelsea. He has the experience of playing in the biggest games during his time at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Real Madrid's talismanic number 9. Karim Benzema has been linked with a summer exit. Hence, the club are scouting the market for potential replacements for the Frenchman.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has emerged as a target for Los Blancos, according to Spanish daily MARCA. The German is rated at a value of £71 million. Havertz, though, had a disappointing season for the Blues this term, scoring only nine goals and providing one assist in 47 matches across competitions.

The German, however, has been an important player for the west Londoners since his 2020 move from Bayer Leverkusen. He has scored 32 goals and has provided 15 assists in 139 matches so far. Real Madrid's interest could end up being an interesting topic.

Poll : 0 votes