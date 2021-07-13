Maurizio Sarri interested in reuniting with Juventus star at Lazio - Reports 

Newly appointed Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with former Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Juvefc.com).

Maurizio Sarri has coached Daniele Rugani twice in his career. Not only was Sarri Rugani's manager at Juventus but also teamed up with the 26-year-old defender when he was on loan at Empoli from 2013 to 2015.

Despite the centre-back's sub-par performances at Juventus, Maurizio Sarri is a huge admirer of Rugani and wants the 26-year-old to join him at Lazio this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare is also keen on signing a new centre-back, with Rugani being the perfect player as has has previous ties with Sarri.

Daniele Rugani came through Juventus' youth academy and has played 101 times for the Old Lady since making his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season.

Juventus will not mind selling Daniele Rugani to Lazio

Despite Daniele Rugani coming through their youth system, Juventus should have no issues selling the 26-year-old defender to Lazio if the offer is too good to turn down.

Daniele Rugani did not feature for Juventus at all last season. The centre-back was sent on loan to two different clubs, first to Ligue 1 side Rennes and then to Serie A side Cagliari.

Even under Maurizio Sarri, Rugani played just 10 Serie A games for Juventus. The Italian international has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus. Former manager Andrea Pirlo picked the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthjis de Ligt ahead of the 26-year-old.

Despite their advanced age, Bonucci and Chiellini could heavily feature come next season following their heroic performances at Euro 2020, which saw Italy win the title against home favorites England.

Rugani (in white) has Serie A experience with 3 clubs.

The only potential positive Juventus could find in losing Daniele Rugani is his price. Despite his market value being just €5 million (via Transfermarkt), Juventus could sell for a higher fee due to Rugani having two more years remaining on his Juventus contract.

The Bianconeri could then use the money they make from selling fringe players to invest in new first-team players. Juventus have been heavily linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic and Paul Pogba in recent weeks.

