Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with two Chelsea stars at Lazio in 2022: Reports

Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson are transfer targets for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero [via Sports Mole].

Sarri left his role as Chelsea's manager at the end of the 2018-19 season after helping the side win the Europa League. The Italian put an end to his stint with the Blues to take over the reins at Juventus.

The 62-year-old led Juventus to the Serie A title in his debut season as their manager. However, the Old Lady relieved Sarri of his duties after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon that term.

After remaining out of the game for one season, Sarri returned to management with Lazio at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The former Chelsea boss has been tasked with taking the Biancocelesti to the top in Italy.

Lazio are currently ninth in the Serie A table with 25 points, 15 behind table-toppers Inter Milan. Sarri, though, appears keen to push for the title next season.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Lazio are 9th in Serie A and have conceded the sixth-most goals (32) in the league, and yet, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has given his mandate to immediately renew Maurizio Sarri's contract for another two years.



The Italian tactician is even prepared to raid his former club Chelsea to equip his side to compete for the Serie A title next term. According to reports, Sarri has identified Hudson-Odoi and Emerson as potential recruits for Lazio.

Hudson-Odoi has been a regular for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions. However, the Englishman has continued to be linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Emerson, on the other hand, is currently on loan at French club Lyon. The left-back, though, is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season as he has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024.

Should Hudson-Odoi and Emerson become available for transfer in the summer, Sarri would be more than happy to take them to Lazio if reports are to be believed.

Maurizio Sarri also want Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson are not the only Chelsea players linked with a move to Lazio. Maurizio Sarri reportedly also wants to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from the London giants.

Sarri is said to be keen to bolster his options in the goalkeeping department next summer. The Italian tactician, however, is only keen on signing Arrizabalaga on a loan deal Chelsea, according to reports.

With several Chelsea stars linked with moves to Lazio, it remains to be seen how many of them will reunite with Sarri in the summer.

