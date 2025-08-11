Manchester City enter race to hijack Chelsea move for 22-year-old star: Reports

Manchester City are plotting a hijack to beat Chelsea to the signing of RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons this summer, as per reports. The Cityzens are set for a busy week on the transfer front ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 league season this weekend. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported exclusively that Pep Guardiola's side have contacted agent Ali Barat to help them understand the Simons situation. They are prepared to move for the Netherlands international once they sanction the exits of James McAtee and Savinho this week.Chelsea have been in talks to sign Simons on a permanent deal since July and have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the 22-year-old. They remain in negotiations with Leipzig over a transfer fee, having ascertained that the forward is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.Manchester City concluded their initial transfer business in June, signing the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, and Marcus Bettinelli. They are only set to re-enter into the market due to outgoings from their squad, with the likes of Jack Grealish, Savinho, and McAtee negotiating exits. Xavi Simons is keen to leave Leipzig this summer after the German side failed to qualify for any European competition next season. The German side have already sold one star in Benjamin Sesko and will not mind selling another once their valuation of the player is matched. Chelsea weighing up player swap for Bundesliga target: ReportsChelsea are reportedly considering a deal that will see a player move in the opposite direction as they look to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons. The Blues are keen to leverage the size of their squad to find an agreement with the Bundesliga side over the transfer of Netherlands international Simons.A report from talkSPORT has revealed that Enzo Maresca's side have held talks over a number of players with Leipzig amid negotiations for Simons. The German side are interested in re-signing France international Christopher Nkunku and are also interested in Carney Chukwuemeka and Tyrique George, as well. Any possible deal will not be a direct swap but two separate transfers, but the deal for Simons is the end goal of both negotiations. Nkunku appears to be uninterested in a return to Leipzig, from where he joined Chelsea in 2023. He scored 70 goals in 152 appearances in Germany and won the league's Golden Boot in his final season.