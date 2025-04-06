Micah Richards claims one Manchester City star will get better after Kevin De Bruyne leaves the club

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has backed Phil Foden to get better when Kevin De Bruyne leaves the club. Foden has endured a difficult season this time out after enjoying the season of his life last time out.

Micah Richards has claimed that while Foden has not been at his best this campaign, he should be able to revive his best form. The former full-back has claimed that Foden could excel in midfield following De Bruyne's exit in the summer. The former Manchester City defender said, as quoted by Sky Sports on X:

"Well, he got player of the year last season, so he can take that man on pace. But he hasn't been the same player this season. I think at times, sometimes he's played on the left, sometimes he's played on the right, when in midfield, he's not been involved in games that he has liked, even international, he's not been the same."

Richards added:

"But he's got a quality player here, one of the best youngsters in world football. You're going to go for a little bit of a dip, and he's gone for a little bit of a dip this season, but he's got enough quality to get back. I think when De Bruyne leaves, you'll see a better Phil Foden because he will take that position and make it his own."

The former England international concluded:

"I believe in him so much. I've seen him from a young boy at Manchester City, and I knew he was going to go all the way. I was the one saying he needs to be in the team earlier. He's just going through a bit of a blip, but I need to see more from him, and today would be a good way to start."

Phil Foden had an exceptional season last time out, playing a key role in Manchester City's Premier League triumph. He scored 27 goals and produced 13 assists in 51 appearances across competitions and was named the Premier League Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old came through the Cityzens' youth ranks and has already made 309 appearances for the club at the age of just 24. He is also capped 45 times for England and has scored four goals and produced nine assists at the international level.

Manchester City will have a big void to fill in the middle of the park with Kevin De Bruyne set to leave. The Belgian spent the last decade at the Etihad and helped the club win 16 trophies.

Manchester City eyeing former youth graduate to replace Kevin De Bruyne: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly looking to bring back former youth graduate Morgan Rogers back to the club. As reported by TEAMtalk, Pep Guardiola considers the 22-year-old as the potential replacement for outgoing superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Rogers was on the books of Manchester City between 2019 and 2023 but could never make a senior appearance for the club. Following three loan spells away from the Etihad, he left permanently for Middlesbrough in 2023.

Just six months after signing for Boro in a reported £1 million deal, he was snapped up by Aston Villa for £15 million. He has been a revelation under Unai Emery at Villa Park and is now an England international with four caps.

The versatile attacking midfielder has scored 16 goals and produced 12 assists in 60 games across competitions for Aston Villa so far. Apart from Manchester City, Liverpool are also believed to be keen on the young Englishman's signature.

