Mikel Arteta ready to sell Arsenal star who wants to fight for his place at Emirates - Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is willing to sell midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window, as per Give Me Sport (via The Boot Room).

The report claims that the academy graduate is willing to fight for his place at the Emirates. However, game time has been extremely hard to come by for the Englishman, with increased competition in the Gunners' midfield.

Currently, the likes of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Leandro Trossard are all ahead of Smith Rowe in the pecking order. To make matters worse, the 23-year-old has had a fair few injuries to deal with and has missed 10 matches across competitions this season due to fitness worries.

He has started just two league games for Arsenal this season, and a move away may be exactly what Smith Rowe needs. The aforementioned report also claims that Premier League clubs Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in acquiring the midfielder's services.

However, a move for Smith Rowe will certainly not be cheap, with the Gunners looking to secure around £60 million. Overall, the youngster has played 112 senior matches for the north London club, bagging 18 goals and 12 assists.

Although Arsenal are not actively looking to move Smith Rowe on, it is claimed that they would be open to a transfer if the right offer comes their way.

Journalist expects Aaron Rasmdale to leave Arsenal this summer

Aaron Ramsdale

Transfer analyst Dean Jones believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will leave the Emirates this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The England international has made just five Premier League appearances this season following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford. Expecting Ramsdale to go in search of regular game time, Jones told Give Me Sport (via Caught Off Side):

"I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment. That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career."

"He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have. He will definitely have offers to leave."

Ramsdale came to the Emirates from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €28 million. He's made 88 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, keeping 32 clean sheets.