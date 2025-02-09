Mikel Arteta ready to axe 7 first-team Arsenal stars to fund transfer in the summer: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to offload seven players to raise funds for the summer, according to The Daily Mirror. The Gunners are already laying down plans for the upcoming transfer window.

The north London side are out of the FA Cup following their defeat to Manchester United in the third round. Last week, they bowed out of the EFL Cup semifinals, losing 4-0 on aggregate over two legs to Newcastle United.

Arteta is targeting blockbuster arrivals at the end of the season, and is ready to axe seven first team stars to raise funds and create space in the squad. Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling and Neto on loan last summer and the report adds that both will be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

The Englishman has been a disappointment at the Emirates, managing just one goal from 18 games. Meanwhile, Neto has registered just one appearance and was always a short-term signing.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Kieran Tierney are all in the final few months of their contract at the Emirates and will not be offered new deals. Jorginho was linked with Flamengo in the winter, while Tierney was apparently wanted at Celtic.

However, Arteta was wary of weakening his squad in the middle of the season and both ended up staying. Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior have also dropped down the pecking order of late and Arsenal will let them leave this summer. Kiwior remains a wanted man at the moment, although offloading Zinchenko could be a tougher prospect.

Which positions will Arsenal strengthen this summer?

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a striker, a defensive midfielder, and a goalkeeper this summer (via TeamTalk). The Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus to an ACL injury last month, but were already eyeing an upgrade in the market.

The north London side have reportedly identified RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko as the ideal candidate for the job. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is also on their wish list, but the player is likely to cost a fortune.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Arsenal have won the race for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners also have their eyes on Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan and reportedly failed with a move for the Rosenborg midfielder last month.

Finally, Mikel Arteta wants Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a backup for David Raya in the squad. While Raya has been outstanding so far, Garcia could be a long-term replacement.

