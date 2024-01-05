Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign former Chelsea star to upgrade his defense - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sign former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks. TBR Football has reported (via Football Transfers) that the Gunners admire Tomori, who has been a hit signing at AC Milan.

As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal have already gotten in touch with AC Milan for a potential deal. However, they could face competition from German champions Bayern Munich, who also admire the English defender.

Tomori came through Chelsea's youth academy before breaking into the side in the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard. He made 27 senior appearances for the Blues but was sold to AC Milan in 2021, after being denied regular chances at Chelsea.

Tomori has been a pivotal player for the Rossoneri and played a key role in their Serie A triumph in 2021-22. He was named in Serie A Team of the Year when Stefano Pioli's side won the Scudetto that season. Tomori (26) has made a total of 129 appearances for AC Milan and has earned five caps for England.

Arsenal have Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as their starting centre-back. Tomori could be a fine addition as competition to the left-footed Magalhaes.

PL club resigned to losing star amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Brentford are reportedly braced to lose their star attacker Ivan Toney with the Englishman continuing to attract interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. As per Daily Mail, the Bees have accepted that Toney won't remain at the Gtech Community Stadium for too long.

However, when asked about Toney's future, Brentford manager Thomas Frank defiantly insisted (h/t The Athletic):

"The very short answer, yes. He is a Brentford player, he is here. Clearly we miss a few offensive players, I can't see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time. If I ever, ever could recommend that, and it's not for me to say yes or no, that's Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, owner], then it needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here."

Despite the manager's claims, The Daily Mail continues to report that Brentford internally understand that Toney won't remain at the club beyond this season. The Arsenal and Chelsea target is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations but is set to return on January 17.