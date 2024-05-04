Mikel Arteta wants Premier League star to be Arsenal's top target this summer - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to be the Gunners' main target for the summer transfer window.

However, the Independent claims that the Magpies are extremely keen on keeping hold of their Sweden international. Although injury-prone, the attacker has done well this season, having scored 23 goals in 36 matches across competitions.

Arsenal themselves require an out-and-out striker, with Gabriel Jesus failing to live up to expectations this season. The Brazilian has netted just four times in 24 league matches in the 2023-24 campaign.

Further, Arteta hasn't turned to second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah in Jesus' absence. Rather, he has gone with midfielder Kai Havertz to perform the No. 9 role, and the Germany international currently leads the line for the north Londoners.

Amid these issues, it is apparent that a new striker is needed at the Emirates Stadium. Isak himself could be tempted by the prospect of playing with Arsenal and competing for top honors like the Premier League and Champions League next year.

However, a deal for the 24-year-old will certainly not be cheap, given he's got four years left on his contract at St.James' Park. On top of that, the aforementioned report suggests that Newcastle United are working on a new deal for Isak.

The striker was signed by the Magpies from Real Sociedad for a reported £63 million in 2022. Since then, he's played 63 matches across competitions, bagging 33 goals and four assists.

Gabriel Jesus determined to stay at Arsenal amid rumors of exit in the summer- Reports

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly determined to stay and fight for his place at Emirates after seemingly losing his starting XI place to Kai Havertz of late. However, The Sun claims the Brazilian is happy at Arsenal and wishes to continue in north London (via Football London).

Mikel Arteta also confirmed that the club have no plans of parting ways with Jesus at the end of the season.

When asked if the former Manchester City man would leave in the summer, Arteta replied (via ESPN):

"No no."

It must also be stated that the attacker has had his fair share of injury issues, which have hampered his performances throughout the campaign. Jesus has remained absent for 16 matches across competitions due to fitness-related worries this season.

He has played 33 matches during the 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and assisting seven.