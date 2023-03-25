Mikel Arteta willing to sell 6 Arsenal players this summer: Reports

Manager Mikel Arteta could reportedly be willing to sell six Arsenal players this summer, including Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Runar Alex Runarsson complete the six-man list. According to the Sun (h/t The Boot Room), the sextet, who is currently out on loan until the summer, could be leaving the Emirates in the near future.

None of them are important first-team players under Arteta as of now. Tavares is currently playing for Olympique de Marseille on loan, where he is having a mixed season so far.

The Portuguese left-back was signed in 2021 from SL Benfica for a fee of €21 million with add-ons. Arsenal currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney at left-back, which could mean the 23-year-old is expendable.

Maitland-Niles, who is the only player out of the six who wasn't signed by Arteta, is on loan at Southampton. The 25-year-old right-midfielder has made 19 appearances across competitions for the Saints this term.

Pablo Mari, 29, is with Monza until the summer, where he has 20 Serie A appearances this season. The Spanish centre-back does not match up to the quality that the Gunners' current crop of centre-backs provides.

Arteta set for summer clearout at the Emirates.

Runarsson, meanwhile, is with Alanyaspor in Turkey until the end of the campaign. The Iceland international will have a tough time trying to get minutes over Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner once he returns to north London.

Sambi Lokonga could be a surprise departure considering the hype that followed him to the Emirates when he signed from Anderlecht in 2021 for a fee of £15 million.

The Belgian midfielder left the Gunners to join Crystal Palace on a six-month loan deal in January. The 23-year-old made just six league appearances for Arsenal in the first half of the season.

Arsenal gunning for their first Premier League title in 19 years

The last time Arsenal won the Premier League, the Emirates was still under construction. Then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger led the club to a famous 'invincibles' season in the 2003-04 campaign.

Since then, they have finished runners-up twice (2004-05, 2015-16). The north London giants now have the chance to end a 19-year wait for the Premier League crown.

They lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points after playing 28 matches. The Cityzens have a game in hand and are set to play Liverpool at the Etihad on 1 April in the league.

After their elimination from the UEFA Europa League last 16 against Sporting CP earlier this month, Arsenal only have the Premier League to focus on this season. Their next game is against Leeds United at home on 1 April.

