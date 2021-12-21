Mino Raiola offers Barcelona the chance to rekindle long-standing interest in PSG superstar - Reports

Barcelona could reportedly have a second crack at signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle), the Catalans' interest in Verratti has been rekindled. They have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the player by his agent Mino Raiola as he is unsettled at PSG.

It is worth noting that Barcelona have been linked with Verratti previously as well. The Italian midfielder was viewed as an excellent option during Luis Enrique's reign and was even praised by current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez. However, PSG were vehemently against selling one of their most talented players.

Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield at the moment. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez have all shown immense promise and are touted as the future of the club. However, Verratti's experience and immense ability could be invaluable for Xavi's men.

Rumors around a possible deal between PSG and Barcelona for Verratti are also interesting for another reason. De Jong, who only joined the Catalans in 2019, has been linked with a move away in recent weeks. Should he entertain the possibility of a move to Paris, Barcelona could use that interest to bring in Verratti.

However, the club and boss Xavi have come out and stated that they count on De Jong. The Dutchman, 24, will also fit better into the club's long-term vision than Verratti, who is 29.

Barcelona target Marco Verratti has been valuable for PSG over the years

PSG signed Marco Verratti from Pescara back in 2012 when the Italian was just 19. Verratti took his time to settle into Ligue 1 but has hardly looked back since.

Over the last nine years, the midfielder has made 359 appearances for the Parisians, scoring nine goals and laying out 58 assists. Verratti's ability to evade the opposition's press and start moves from deep in midfield has been vital for both PSG and Italy.

The 29-year-old has won seven Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, six French League Cups and eight French Super Cups during his stint in Paris. Verratti also played a starring role in PSG's run to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final. He was vital in Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 victory as well.

Injuries have been a common problem for the Italian during his time in France and they have once again restricted his playing time this season. Verratti has made just 13 appearances across competitions for PSG this campaign and hasn't received a consistent run in the team even when he has been fit.

