MLS exploring the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe in unique Lionel Messi and David Beckham-like deal for PSG superstar: Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) is exploring the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer in a unique Lionel Messi and David Beckham-like deal, according to Daily Record.

Inter Miami officially confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi on July 15 on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to leave Europe for the MLS after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he played alongside Kylian Mbappe for two years.

The Argentine icon is set to earn a whopping $54 million annually in a structured deal. Messi will also reportedly be earning revenue from deals with companies like Apple, Fanatics, and Adidas. The 36-year-old also has the option of taking shares in Inter Miami.

Following their success in convincing Lionel Messi to choose Inter Miami over Barcelona and Al-Hilal, the MLS is reportedly planning a similar move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward is currently in limbo at Les Parisiens. After informing the club hierarchy that he would not be extending his contract and planned on leaving as a free agent next summer, Mbappe was placed on the transfer market.

MLS executives reportedly enacted upon this and sought to create an innovative deal structure for Kylian Mbappe. In terms of finance, the deal would reportedly mimic the structure used by David Beckham to entice Lionel Messi into joining Inter Miami.

In a recent interview, MLS commissioner Don Garber said (via Daily Record):

“There was only one David Beckham, there’s only one Lionel Messi. But, you know, who knows? Mbappe wants to come into the league and a team in our MLS wants to do something unique? MLS is ambitious and innovative and who knows what kind of structure we’ll come up with."

PSG are desperate to offload Mbappe this summer for €150 million. However, the MLS transfer window closed last month and clubs will only be allowed to register new signings at the end of January.

According to the report, this transfer would be both a short and long-term move, so it appears to be the start of a long courtship with the 24-year-old. It is currently unclear which club would be able to afford him though.

How did Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perform during the 2022-23 season?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played alongside each other at PSG for two seasons, from 2021 to 2023. Here's a look at how both superstars performed during the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi had a much better individual season in contrast to the 2021-22 campaign as he got fully adjusted to his new club. The 36-year-old scored 16 league goals and provided 16 assists in 32 appearances, helping PSG retain the Ligue 1 title.

Kylian Mbappe was also a force to be reckoned with for PSG. The winger found the back of the net 29 times in the league and registered six assists in 34 appearances.

Both megastars also had phenomenal performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup for their respective nations. Messi scored seven goals, winning the Golden Ball and helping Argentine win football's biggest prize.

Mbappe scored eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final, winning the Golden Boot. However, France were unable to defeat Argentina, losing 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3 in normal time.