MLS side plot surprise loan move for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy have made a move to sign Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea, according to GOAL.

The Blues signed Santos from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January, forking out an initial sum of €13 million to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

However, the 18-year-old is yet to start training with Chelsea due to work permit issues. He saw a second attempt to secure the permit rejected recently, delaying his move to England.

The London giants intend to send Santos out on loan to get some regular playing time. A move to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras was widely expected to go through in recent days.

However, talks over a deal broke down after Palmeiras refused to accept some of the demands set by Chelsea. The Premier League club reportedly want the teenager to be able to participate in the U-20 World Cup in May. The Blues also demanded that Santos return to England in July. However, with a move to Palmeiras off, they now have to find a club willing to meet their demands.

According to the aforementioned source, LA Galaxy are prepared to agree to their requirements. The MLS outfit have already made an offer to take the highly rated player on a loan deal.

Graham Potter's side are now said to be considering whether or not to accept the offer. Galaxy's willingness to meet their demands make them an ideal destination for the player.

However, Santos is not enticed by the prospect of playing in the MLS for the next few months. As per the report, he wants to challenge himself in a tougher league before he returns to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, a return to Vasco cannot be ruled out for the U-20 South American Championship winner. The player's former club are prepared to meet the Blues' demands and take him on loan.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with MLS move

Santos is not the only Chelsea player who has been linked with a move to the MLS this month. The United States has also been mooted as a potential destination for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with the player left out of the club's UEFA Champions League squad. There have been claims that he could leave the club soon.

Los Angeles FC have been credited with an interest in the Gabon international recently. However, he would rather stay with the Blues and fight for his place than move to the MLS.

