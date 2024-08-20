Mohamed Salah sets date to leave Liverpool amid Saudi Pro League interest - Reports

Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Egyptian is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

As per a report by Ian Doyle in Liverpool ECHO, Salah has no plans to leave Liverpool this summer despite interest from the Middle East. He is keen on staying and helping the club for another season before exiting.

However, the club have also shown no signs of handing him a new deal. The Reds rejected an offer from Al Ittihad last summer and were expecting another move this window. The Saudi Pro League side have not returned with an offer and are ready to wait for the Egyptian to see out his contract.

Trending

Apart from Salah, the Anfield side also have contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to worry about. Both players are in the final year of their deal and are yet to be offered a new contract.

Liverpool urged to sign Premier League star as Mohamed Salah's replacement

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann spoke about Mohamed Salah and how the club have to plan on replacing the Egyptian soon. While talking to Top Offshore Casinos via the Daily Mirror, the German claimed that Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon was the ideal player for the Reds.

He said:

"No one really knew what to expect when L'pool signed Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, we've seen Anthony Gordon have a huge impact in the Premier League. He did so at Everton even when they were struggling and after a tough start at Newcastle he has battled through and he's one of their best players now."

"I read somewhere that L'pool is his boyhood club and I think it would be a brilliant signing, it also looks like Newcastle might need to sell some players this summer too. So Gordon would be great," he added.

Hamann continued:

"Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been mentioned from Napoli who said he wants to leave the club. But then obviously it depends on what Salah does. It's been said for the last few years that it's his last season and that he's going to go in the summer."

"So obviously we need to find out and see what's happening but I think Gordon would be a brilliant signing because obviously going forward if you've got pace, it just changes games," he concluded.

Liverpool were interested in signing Gordon earlier this summer, but talks with Newcastle United broke down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback