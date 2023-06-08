Multiple Saudi clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, looking to hijack Al-Ittihad's move for N'Golo Kante - Reports

Al-Nassr, the club Cristiano Ronaldo plays for, and other Saudi Pro League clubs have entered the race for N'Golo Kante. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman has agreed a deal with Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad recently unveiled Karim Benzema as their new player. After securing the Frenchman, they have turned their attention to Chelsea's Kante. The midfielder's contract with the Blues expires in the summer.

Kante has been a key player for the Blues since his 2016 move from Leicester City. He has made 269 appearances for the club, winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier league among other trophies.

Kante, though, had his 2022-23 season shortened by injuries, making only nine appearances across competitions. Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are interested in the Frenchman.

However, according to Santi Aouna, the likes of Al-Nassr and other Saudi clubs are also interested in Kante and are trying to hijack his transfer to Al Ittihad.

Premier League star close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

N'Golo Kante is not the only Premier League player who could be moving to the Saudi Pro League this season. According to Rudy Galetti, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has agreed terms with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Zaha, who had a brief stint at Manchester United, has been the face of Crystal Palace's attack in recent seasons. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Zaha has made 458 appearances for Palace, scoring 90 goals and providing 76 assists across competitions. The winger, though, could be on the move to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr are looking to reinforce their attack, as SPL champions Al-Ittihad are strengthening theirs, too. Hence, Zaha could be a great addition to an Al-Alamy side that already boasts Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. The 38-year-old, though, is coming off successive trophyless seasons for the first time in his illustrious career.

