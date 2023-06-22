Napoli willing to pay £30 million for Barcelona and Liverpool transfer target: Reports

Napoli are reportedly willing to dish out £30 million to sign Barcelona and Liverpool target Gabri Veiga ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Veiga, 21, has emerged as one of the most in-demand La Liga stars due to his fine outings last season. He helped Celta Vigo finish 13th in the table, registering 11 goals and four assists in 36 league games.

A right-footed midfielder blessed with flair and shooting, Veiga has drawn interest from a lot of European clubs of late. He has popped up as a target for Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea, as per The Guardian.

According to Fichajes, Napoli are aiming to beat their competition with an early bid for the Spaniard this summer. They are ready to lodge a £30 million initial bid to edge ahead of Barcelona and Liverpool soon.

However, Celta Vigo are said to be unwilling to enter negotiations for an offer lower than their youth product's release clause of £34 million. They are currently keen to wait in order to to gauge the star's demand.

Should the Spain U21 international join Napoli this summer, he would prove solid competition to Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas in an attacking midfield role. He could also step in as a second striker if needed.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate sends transfer message to former Barcelona player's son

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has urged OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to join him at Anfield this summer. He told RMC Sport:

"I would be very happy for Khephren to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing here and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become. He is like my little brother, he is someone I saw while growing up. I was with his big brother, Marcus, in the training centre, but I saw him grow."

Konate also claimed that Thuram would be positively shocked to witness the Reds fans' support should the latter join them. He concluded:

"When I was in Leipzig and I signed for the Reds, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so one shouldn't always listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to my club, I think he will be very surprised with the enthusiasm that will come behind him."

Thuram, who is the younger son of former Barcelona defender Lilian Thuram, has emerged as a top midfield target for the Reds of late. The 22-year-old is valued at £52 million, according to L'Equipe.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

