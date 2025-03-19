Napoli willing to use Victor Osimhen as part of deal to sign Manchester United star - Reports 

Napoli are ready to include Victor Osimhen as part of a deal to sign Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Mirror via La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A side are looking to replenish their attack, which has been weakened by the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January.

The Georgian forward left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Napoli opted not to sign a replacement. Antonio Conte's team are currently second in the Serie A table, three points behind leaders Inter Miami.

With Champions League football all but guaranteed, Napoli are already looking ahead to the summer. Interestingly, Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray but is expected to leave the Serie A side permanently at the end of the season.

Napoli are looking for a new No. 9 at the moment and have Hojlund on their wish list. The Danish striker was a hit with Atalanta in the Serie A but has failed to replicate that form since moving to Manchester United in 2023.

The Red Devils are apparently ready to let him go this summer for £50m, while the player is also open to a return to Italy. The transfer fee could pose a problem for Napoli, but Osimhen could help a deal get across the line.

Manchester United are planning to sign a new No. 9 to lead the line and reportedly have their eyes on the Nigerian. The player apparently has a €75m release clause in his contract, available only for clubs out of Italy. Napoli could use him to sweeten a deal for Hojlund this summer.

Who is Manchester United's top scorer this season?

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have struggled in the final third this season, managing just 37 goals in 28 games in the Premier League this season. Only Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer than the Red Devils among the top 15 clubs of the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's team are 13th in the league table, 12 points behind Chelsea in fourth. Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's top scorer this season, registering 16 goals and 15 assists from 44 games across competitions.

Second on the list is Alejandro Garnacho, who has nine goals and eight assists from 45 games so far. Amad Diallo, who is currently out injured, has scored nine goals and set up seven more from 36 games. Hojlund, meanwhile, has eight goals and two assists from 39 games and is fourth on the list.

