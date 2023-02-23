Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers to complete 4 major signings at PSG to convince Kylian Mbappe to reject Real Madrid: Reports

One of the most pressing issues on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's mind is the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe. With rumors of Real Madrid sniffing around once again, PSG are scrambling to keep their star player happy in Paris. To that end, Al-Khelaïfi has already formulated a plan that involves completing four major signings.

According to El Nacional, this plan involves the sale of Neymar and the departure of Leo Messi, two players Mbappe is rumored to have a less-than-stellar relationship with.

Without the two footballing heavyweights hogging the limelight, Kylian Mbappe would be more content and could potentially stay put. To replace Neymar and Messi, PSG have their sights set on two players who hail from France: Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

Both players have been turning heads in the Bundesliga and are well-liked by the French World Cup winner. Thuram's contract is set to expire in June, and PSG could potentially land him for free, while Kolo Muani is expected to cost around €60 million.

But that's not all - PSG are also eyeing up another up-and-coming French midfielder, Manu Kone, who is currently plying his trade at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The young starlet has been impressing everyone with his performances in the center of the field and is in high demand.

The fourth and final major signing promised is Zinedine Zidane. Current coach Christophe Galtier is under a lot of scrutiny, particularly from Mbappe, who is reportedly unhappy with his management style.

In this regard, Zidane is the number one choice for Al-Khelaifi, who is convinced that the former Real Madrid coach would be the perfect man to turn things around in Paris. This could be the key factor that sways Kylian Mbappe to stay put in Paris and reject the advances of Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid once and for all.

PSG are gearing up for a major squad overhaul come next summer, as reported by sources close to the club. According to El Nacional, Al-Khelaifi is far from pleased with the team's lackluster performances and the sour taste they're leaving on their fans.

A potential early exit from the Champions League round of 16 would be an absolute catastrophe for the Parisians, and Al-Khelaifi is not taking any chances. The Parisian giants are expected to make moves in the summer to secure an improved outcome in the continental competition.

