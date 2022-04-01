Nasser Al-Khelaifi set to sign Arsenal legend to join Zinedine Zidane at PSG - Reports

According to a report from FootMercato (via El Nacional), Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger is set to join Zinedine Zidane at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The report states the Ligue 1 club are set to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo. Zidane will join the club as the manager while Wenger will head sports management at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid reportedly tried to sign Wenger on multiple occasions but the Frenchman denied their offer due to his commitment to Arsenal. He joined the Gunners in 1996 and was at the Emirates Stadium until 2018. He won 17 trophies with them, including three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Since departing in 2018, he has not joined any other club even after having multiple options. However, he now looks set to join the Parisians this summer.

According to El Nacional, Zidane and Wenger have also started their work behind the scenes for PSG. Zidane is apparently trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, who looks set to join Real Madrid this summer.

According to former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic (via El Larguero), Mbappe is close to joining Los Blancos this summer. His contract with the Parisian club expires this summer. Zidane will reportedly try to get him to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes.

With Wenger and Zidane likely to join, the Parisians will hope to undergo a big transformation to get their hands on the elusive Champions League trophy.

Arsenal interested in signing out of favor PSG star in the summer: Reports

According to TEAMTalk, Arsenal are amongst the three clubs interested in signing Gini Wijnaldum from PSG this summer. The Dutchman joined the Ligue 1 club last summer from Liverpool on a free transfer. However, he has failed to make the impact he would've liked in Paris.

He has made 31 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals and making three assists. He has started 20 games out of those 31.

Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner. Just to help with the youngsters and Sambi Lokonga just keep it… 🗣Ian Wright on Gini Wijnaldum: “I saw Wijnaldum’s name linked with #Arsenal . That would be amazing. A loan signing from PSG.Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner. Just to help with the youngsters and Sambi Lokonga just keep it… 🗣Ian Wright on Gini Wijnaldum: “I saw Wijnaldum’s name linked with #Arsenal. That would be amazing. A loan signing from PSG. Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner. Just to help with the youngsters and Sambi Lokonga just keep it… https://t.co/RnVLiKmDP5

The Gunners are joined by West Ham United and Aston Villa as the three Premier League clubs interested in the Dutch midfielder. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Wijnaldum, as per TEAMTalk.

