"Negotiations are underway through intermediaries" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have earmarked 27-year-old superstar as a priority signing this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have begun negotiating a transfer for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling 'through intermediaries'.

The Blues' lack of goals and creativity in attack was one of the major reasons behind their inability to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title last season.

Raheem Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for City and has helped them win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and a FA Cup.

The forward has been one of the most consistent forwards in the Premier League over the years, scoring 10 or more goals in all of the last five seasons. He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, as he scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games in all competitions.

However, he was left out of the club's starting line-up for both legs of the semifinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid and for the last Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Sterling has just one year remaining on his contract, which could result in City opting to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Romano has revealed that the Blues are interested in signing the 27-year-old but are a long way away from Manchester City's valuation of Sterling.

"Chelsea have Raheem Sterling high on their list for the attack. Negotiations are underway through intermediaries and not yet direct between clubs. Chelsea have approached with €25 plus add-ons, but there is no possibility for this fee. Man City would like almost €55/60 million for Sterling," Romano told CaughtOffisde

Thomas Tuchel's team could be open to meeting Manchester City's asking price for Sterling due to the fact that the 27-year-old is a proven goalscorer. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner scored just 14 Premier League goals between them last season.

Furthermore, Raheem Sterling is at the peak of his powers and will be keen to hit the ground running next season and hit peak form before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.



Christian Pulisic could be the player to make way for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at Chelsea

Chelsea have a number of forwards within their ranks and must therefore sell one of their stars to raise funds and create space in the squad for the potential arrival of Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling.

Christian Pulisic could be the player to make way for Sterling. The American joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 for £60 million. He enjoyed a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring nine goals in 25 league games in his debut campaign with the club.

The 23-year-old's has since failed to live up to expectations due to a combination of injuries and inconsistent performances. He has been unable to nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up under Thomas Tuchel and could therefore seek a move away from the club this summer.

Pys @CFCPys @podcastherewego ) #CFC Christian Pulisic will hold a meeting directly with Chelsea’s board to decide what’s next for him. ( @FabrizioRomano Christian Pulisic will hold a meeting directly with Chelsea’s board to decide what’s next for him. ( @FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego ) #CFC

As per Football.london, Liverpool are interested in signing Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

