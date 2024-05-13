New MLS club ready to launch ambitious bid to sign Kevin De Bruyne despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

San Diego FC could reportedly scupper Al-Nassr's plans to sign Kevin De Bruyne and have him link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The newly formed MLS franchise will enter the MLS in 2025 as an expansion team and the league's 30th club.

According to HITC, San Diego FC are audaciously looking to land Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder has a year left on his contract at the Etihad.

San Diego have plenty of money to spend as they are the most expensive franchise to join the MLS in history. They paid a jaw-dropping $500 million expansion fee to join the league.

The California-based club plans to rival some of MLS top franchises including Inter Miami. The Herons were formed in 2018 and has developed into a top side boasting Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez under David Beckham's co-ownership.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in fine form this season since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury. The Belgium international has registered six goals and 17 assists in 23 games across competitions.

San Diego FC aren't the only club from abroad interested in the 32-year-old. He's reportedly garnered interest from the Saudi Pro League, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Al-Alami has enjoyed a similar rise to Inter Miami following the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023. Luis Castro's squad includes Premier League legend Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic.

However, the initial source claims that De Bruyne would prefer a move to the MLS. He's believed to be a big fan of the United States and would take that opportunity if he were to move abroad.

Jack Grealish hailed Kevin De Bruyne as the best in the world apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Jack Grealish hailed Kevin De Bruyne after joining him at City.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a hero for City during his nine years at the Etihad, winning 17 major trophies including five titles. He's appeared 379 times, scoring 102 goals and contributing 169 assists.

Many regard the Belgian as the greatest playmaker to grace the Premier League. Some even argue that he's been the best midfielder in Europe over the past few years.

Jack Grealish waxed lyrical about his teammate after arriving at City in 2021. He ranked him just below Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi as the best in the world (via GOAL):

"I have always said that apart from Ronaldo and Messi I think he is the best in the world. I think he has got absolutely everything. He is another one where I don’t think people give him credit for how fast he is."

Kevin De Bruyne was in incredible form last season as City won the continental treble. He provided a remarkable 31 assists and bagged 10 goals in 49 appearances but missed out on the Ballon d'Or, an award he's failed to win in his career.

Messi won the award for a record-extending eighth time while Ronaldo wasn't nominated. The Al-Nassr superstar has won five awards during his career in a lengthy back-and-forth with Inter Miami's new hero over the years.