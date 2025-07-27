Newcastle add Chelsea star to list of transfer targets as they look to replace exit-linked Alexander Isak: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with Alexander Isak rumored to exit. According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies striker has informed his club about his wishes to pursue another challenge elsewhere (via Metro).

As a result, Eddie Howe and Co. are looking at potential players to replace the Sweden international. However, a move for Jackson won't be cheap, with the player contracted at Stamford Bridge till the summer of 2033.

It is believed that the Blues are looking to secure £50 million if they are to let go of their Senegalese striker. Moreover, Newcastle United will also have to contend with Manchester United, who have shown an interest in Jackson. Other European sides like Juventus and AC Milan are also in the race.

A move away from west London will suit Jackson, particularly after Chelsea decided to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton. It is likely that the 24-year-old's minutes could be reduced following the Brazilian's move to the club.

However, the Magpies might want to look at other alternatives as well, with Jackson netting just 10 times in 30 Premier League matches last season. On the other hand, Isak is considered to be one of the most prolific strikers in the world today.

Last campaign, the 25-year-old played 34 league matches for the Magpies, netting 23 times and bagging six assists. He's been linked with a move to Liverpool, an offer that would be extremely difficult to turn down.

Ajax reject first Chelsea bid for Jorrel Hato- Reports

Jorrel Hato

Ajax have reportedly rejected Chelsea's first bid for their young defender Jorrel Hato. This signing may only be a matter of time, with the player having informed his Dutch employers about wanting to leave the club.

As a result, ESPN says that Ajax have sent a counter-offer back to the Blues, detailing their demands. When asked if Hato would play the Como Cup final, amid rumors of his departure, Ajax boss John Heitinga said:

"He's still an Ajax player. I can't promise [he'll play on Sunday]. We still have to train, and it's still a few days. But he and [Kenneth] Taylor are still Ajax players at the moment."

Hato, 19, is a versatile player who can play at left-back but also feature in central defensive positions. Apart from Hato, Chelsea are also said to be looking at RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

