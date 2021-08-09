Newcastle United agree fee to sign Arsenal sensation on permanent basis - Reports

Newcastle United have agreed a fee to sign 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on a permanent basis, according to The Athletic.

Joe Willock was Newcastle United's number one target going into the summer transfer window and they seem to have finally got their man. According to the reports, a fee of around £25 million will be paid to Arsenal to sign the midfield sensation.

Newcastle signed Willock from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal last season. The Englishman was one of the reasons Steve Bruce's men finished in a mid-table position in their 2020-21 campaign. Willock scored eight goals in 14 appearances to rejuvenate Newcastle United's fortunes.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are yet to agree personal terms with the 21-year-old midfielder. However, the Magpies are in a rush and want to get the deal over the line before their opening Premier League game against West Ham United next Sunday.

Joe Willock was left out of Arsenal's squad for a pre-season friendly against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Mikel Arteta brushed off questions about the reason for the same by saying:

"We will explain the reasons when we can."

Joe Willock is a graduate of the Arsenal youth academy. The 21-year-old midfielder made his Premier League debut in April 2018. Interestingly, his debut came against Newcastle, the very team he is set to join permanently.

Willock is set to become Newcastle United's second most expensive signing if the Magpies decide to pay £25 million for his services.

🚨 Exclusive: Newcastle have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis. Personal terms still need to be finalised so deal not yet done. Price would be in excess of £20m for the 21y England youth midfielder @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #AFC https://t.co/T0AIMXOqHN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2021

Arsenal could sign James Maddison from Joe Willock's fee

Arsenal have been in the market for a new midfielder ever since Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell. The Gunners have been chasing Leicester City star James Maddison this summer.

Arsenal could sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder from the funds generated from Joe Willock's sale to Newcastle United. However, Leicester City could ask for a fee well over the £25 million Arsenal are set to receive. The Gunners have already made a big-money signing in Ben White, who joined the club for £50 million.

However, Arsenal are looking at various permutations and combinations to sign James Maddison. The Gunners could also offer Leicester a player-plus-cash deal if there is someone in the Arsenal squad that interests the Foxes.

Arsenal fans call for James Maddison transfer following Joe Willock update.https://t.co/faPnxXK4i2 — football.london (@Football_LDN) August 8, 2021

