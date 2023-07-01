Newcastle eye move for another Liverpool target after missing out on Dominik Szoboszlai: Reports

Newcastle United could turn their attention towards Liverpool target Khephren Thuram after missing out on Anfield-bound Dominik Szoboszlai, according to The Northern Echo.

It emerged in May that Szoboszlai, 22, is a transfer target for Newcastle this summer. NewcastleWorld then claimed in June that the Magpies have held talks over signing the RB Leipzig star. However, they ended their interest in the player after Liverpool entered the race earlier this week.

Liverpool pressed ahead with their interest in Szoboszlai and eventually agreed to trigger the €70 million release clause in his contract on Friday (June 30). The Hungary international is said to have traveled to Merseyside to undergo a medical and finalize the transfer.

Szoboszlai moving to Merseyside means that Newcastle have missed out on two of their targets in quick succession. It's worth noting Eddie Howe's side recently saw James Maddison join Tottenham Hotspur from Leicester City for over €45 million.

Despite the setbacks, the Magpies remain determined to add another top midfielder to their ranks after agreeing a deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for €60 million. According to the aforementioned source, they have identified OGC Nice's Thuram as an alternative to Szoboszlai.

Nice are under no pressure to sell Thuram, 22, as he is contracted to them till 2025. As per the report, they are holding out for over €70 million to sell the France international this summer. Newcastle could try to convince the Ligue 1 club to lower their asking price.

It's worth noting that Thuram has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. It's unclear if the Reds still plan to sign the Frenchman, with Szoboszlai now on his way. The Tyneside-based club, nevertheless, will be determined to avoid losing another transfer race to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool to step up Khephren Thuram chase after European Under-21 Championship

Khephren Thuram is currently with the France U21 team at the European Under-21 Championship. It has been claimed that Liverpool are prepared to wait until the tournament ends to step up their interest in the midfielder. They are tipped to make an offer close to €40 million after he completes his international responsibilities.

Thuram has established himself as a key player for Nice since joining them on a free transfer from AS Monaco in 2019. He has since made 138 appearances across competitions for the French club, bagging eight goals and 11 assists. The central midfielder also has one cap for Les Bleus.

The Reds, meanwhile, have also been linked with other midfielders as they look to revamp their midfield. Southampton's Romeo Lavia, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone are also said to be of interest to the Reds. Jurgen Klopp also wants to add a defender to his ranks this summer.

