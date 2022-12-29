Newcastle eye potential move to sign Arsenal and Liverpool targets - Reports

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Arsenal and Liverpool midfield targets Youri Tielemans and Moises Caceido.

The Magpies have made a phenomenal start to the season, sitting third in the Premier League with 11 wins, two defeats, and as many draws in 16 games. Securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season is becoming a real possibility.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe appears to want to bolster his midfield options as he looks to continue the club's pursuit of a top-four finish. According to the Telegraph, they have earmarked Leicester City's Tielemans and Brighton & Hove Albion's Caceido as potential midfield options.

Tielemans, 25, is a target of league leaders Arsenal, with his contract at the King Power Stadium expiring at the end of the season. The Gunners are reportedly set to make one final attempt to sign the Belgian in the January transfer window after failing to lure him to the club this summer.

He has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing an assist. The former AS Monaco midfielder has become a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers' midfield at Leicester and has established himself as a key member of the Belgian national team.

The Belgian has shown a lot of interest in moving to Arsenal, and his wages of £150,000 per week would place him second, behind Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes on £160,000.

Meanwhile, Caceido, 21, is enjoying a meteoric rise at Brighton, where he has made 17 appearances, scoring one goal.

The Ecuadorian stood out for La Tri at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring one goal in three appearances. His stellar performances for club and country have attracted the attention of Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea.

Caceido's price tag is a hefty £60 million, and he has three years left in his contract. Brighton are also hesitant to sell to Newcastle after their former director of football, Dan Ashworth, headed to St James' Park.

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders lauds Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for transforming Gunners' fortunes

Arteta (right) was praised by the Liverpool assistant coach (not in pic).

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table and have lost just one of their 15 games. Arteta has overseen an incredible transformation of the Gunners after being tipped for the sack at the start of last season.

The Spanish coach's signings are all excelling, including the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Liverpool assistant coach Lijnders has praised Arteta for his work at the Emirates Stadium. The Dutchman admires the success Arteta has had at Arsenal, saying (via Four Four Two).

"I'm happy for his route – his success – despite being competitors. I want people I respect to do well. Except against us! He is transforming the club (Arsenal). There isn't a bigger compliment in football."

Arteta's team are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 15 games.

