Newcastle identify 26-year-old Barcelona star as perfect 'light investment' for January transfer window - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as a target in the winter transfer window.

The Magpies, who were recently bought out by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, are expected to make some statement signings in January.

According to Sport, Barcelona centre-back Lenglet is reportedly on that list. Newcastle United consider him a 'light investment' in the winter transfer window before splurging cash on more expensive players in the summer of 2022.

Lenglet will offer a stop-gap solution for Newcastle, who have leaked an alarming 16 goals in seven Premier League matches this term.

The Magpies currently have skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez to call upon in central defense. However, none of the four players have particularly impressed this season.

It is also worth noting that Lascelles, who is 27, as well as Schar (29), Clark (32) and Fernandez (32) are all older than Newcastle's rumored target Lenglet. The Frenchman is only 26, but has struggled for time on the pitch this season at Barcelona.

Lenglet has emerged as a target for Newcastle United as they want a left-footed defender who can "perform immediately." Additionally, the club are said to believe that acquiring the Frenchman's services won’t cost too much due to Barcelona’s economic circumstances.

Newcastle target Clement Lenglet on the peripheries at Barcelona

Clement Lenglet was signed by Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 after the Blaugrana triggered his €35 million release clause. The Frenchman enjoyed a promising start to his career at the Nou Camp, putting in a number of impressive performances.

One of Lenglet's best displays came in Barcelona's 1-0 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the centre-back's stock has fallen massively in recent times. Lenglet was on the pitch during Barcelona's 8-2 reverse to Bayern Munich and has since looked shaky and indecisive in defense.

Manager Ronald Koeman initially placed a lot of trust in the youngster, who played 48 times during the 2020-21 season. However, the errors that have crept into Lenglet's game have forced the Dutch tactician to look for other options within the squad.

Koeman has chosen to provide more opportunities to the likes of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza in recent times. The signing of Eric Garcia earlier this summer also means Lenglet has spent much of his time on the bench this season.

He has made just four appearances for Barcelona in the 2021-22 campaign, in which he has only completed the entire 90 minutes once.

A recurring knee issue is rumored to be the reason for the same, but it remains to be seen whether Koeman will give Lenglet more chances once he fully recovers.

