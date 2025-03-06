Newcastle join Arsenal in transfer race to sign 25-year-old forward: Reports

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for the services of Moise Kean this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Italian forward has been in inspired form this season for Fiorentina, scoring 19 goals from 30 games across competitions.

Ad

Kean has previous experience of playing in the Premier League with Everton, although he failed to impress with the Toffees. However, the 25-year-old has turned over a new leaf since moving to Fiorentina last summer from Juventus.

His efforts have now convinced the Gunners, who are in the market for a new striker. The north London side are without Gabriel Jesus, who is out with an ACL injury.

Arsenal have also lost Kai Havertz to a hamstring injury and the German forward isn't expected to play again this season. The Gunners have dropped 13 points behind leaders Liverpool in the title race this season.

Ad

Trending

As such, changes are in order at the end of the campaign and a new No. 9 has emerged as a priority for the north London side. Kean could tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal, but they will have to ward off competition from Newcastle United for the player.

Alexander Isak is a wanted man ahead of the summer and Kean could be a suitable replacement for the Swede. The player is under contract with the Serie A side until 2029.

Ad

Are Arsenal eyeing a Bayern Munich ace?

Moise Kean

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The German midfielder is in the final few months of his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet.

Ad

The Gunners have reportedly identified him as a possible replacement for Jorginho. The Italian's contract with the north London side runs out this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Plettenberg has added that Kimmich has received two offers to leave the Bavarians this year. One of those is from the Premier League, but he hasn't named the club. The 30-year-old has been outstanding this season for Bayern Munich, registering one goal and 10 assists from 37 games.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kimmich hinted that his future could be away from the Allianz Arena.

"Other clubs also play a role in my decision on the future. I won’t mention which clubs, but there will be a decision soon," said Kimmich.

Kimmich could bring a wealth of experience to Arsenal's relatively young squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback