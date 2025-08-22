Newcastle looking to sign Alexander Isak's former teammate as they look to replace the Liverpool linked forward: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on signing Alexander Sorloth as the replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak. The Norwegian has played with the Swedish star at Real Sociedad during the 2021/22 season.

According to a report by Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Sorloth is the new target for Newcastle United as the push to find a quick replacement for Isak. They also have Brentford forward Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton star Jørgen Strand Larsen.

Isak is yet to return to Newcastle United training as he pushed for a move to Liverpool. The striker released a statement earlier this week, claiming that the Magpies had broken promises made to him.

Howe spoke about the striker on Friday, August 22, and said:

"I haven't seen him this week but when I see him we speak as normal, there are no issues there. It's a difficult situation from both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties. When we bump into each other we speak, but as I say I've not seen him this week as he's training later on and detached from the group. We will catch up at some stage and hopefully speak soon."

Sorloth is available for sale this summer, but Newcastle United are facing competition from Napoli. The Norwegian scored 20 goals in the league last season, but has reportedly fallen out with manager Diego Simeone. ABC journalist Jose Ignacio Fernández has reported that the Spanish side want €35 million to sell their striker.

Wissa is in a similar situation to Isak and is pushing to leave Brentford, with the Magpies having two bids rejected already. Sky Sports reported that the first bid was £25 million, while the second bid rejected this week was £40 million.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admitted earlier this month that Liverpool's approach for Alexander Isak made the situation 'complicated'. He added that the £110 million bid was rejected and said:

"It's difficult, because you don't know what is going to happen from this point. We can only deal with the reality. The reality is we had a first bid from Liverpool and I believe that was turned down. From this point onwards, let's see what happens.

"In terms of trying to upset players and all that kind of stuff, from my perspective, we can only talk about our conduct. We try to do things in the right way. Signing players is always complex. We just try to do what we think is right. I can't talk about other clubs, that's not for me to say. I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective, it's difficult for me to go into any detail. The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex."

Liverpool remain interested and Isak has reportedly decided that he wants to make the switch to Anfield. He is not interested in joining any other club this summer.

