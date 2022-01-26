Newcastle make offer worth €40 million for in-demand Chelsea loanee - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly made an offer for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a host of clubs due to his performances during his loan spell with Southampton this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle United have made a €40 million offer for Broja. The Magpies are likely to face stiff competition from Southampton, who have reportedly made a €30 million bid for the Albanian striker.

Broja rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his debut for the club during the 2019-20 season. The Albanian was then sent out on loan to Dutch club Vitesse last season. He scored eleven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivise side.

The Albanian joined Premier League Southampton on a season-long loan last summer. The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Saints this season and has scored seven goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle United are keen to bolster their squad during the ongoing transfer window to improve their chances of avoiding relegation this season. Eddie Howe's side has managed to win just two league games all season and are currently languishing in seventeenth place in the league table.

Newcastle United managed to sign Chris Wood from Burnley and Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid during the ongoing transfer window. The club are keen to continue bolstering their attack and have identified Armando Broja as a transfer target.

Reports, however, have suggested Chelsea are unlikely to sell Armando Broja during the current transfer window. The Blues will reportedly take a decision on Broja's future next summer.

Chelsea could look to keep hold of Armando Broja as Timo Werner could leave in the summer

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

The Blues signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £47 million. The German was considered one of the top strikers in Bundesliga prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

Werner, however, struggled to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League during his first season with the club. He scored twelve goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season.

The 25-year-old's progress at Chelsea this season has been hampered by injuries and illness. He has managed to score just six goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the German forward next summer. Chelsea could therefore look to keep hold of Armando Broja when he returns from his loan spell with Southampton if Timo Werner leaves the club next summer.

