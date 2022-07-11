Newcastle offered chance to sign Chelsea linked forward: Reports

Premier League club Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Chelsea target Maxwel Cornet.

According to The Chronicle (via Teamtalk), the Magpies have been given the opportunity to sign the Ivory Coast international who is keen to play in England's top-flight next season.

Newcastle United have been offered Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, along with Burnley's Maxwell Cornet. (Chronicle Live)

The youngster joined Burnley from Lyon last summer in a deal worth £12.9 million. He was the standout player in what was otherwise a torrid season for the Clarets. They finished 18th in the Premier League table and were relegated to the Championship. The Ivorian scored nine goals in 26 league games.

Maxwel Cornet is keen to return to the Premier League and has reportedly been offered to Newcastle United. The Magpies are seemingly on the rise under Eddie Howe.

The club were in the midst of a relegation battle in January, but a run of 12 wins in their last 18 Premier League games resulted in them finishing 11th in the league table. Newcastle are therefore expected to back Howe financially in the transfer window this summer to boost their chances of improving under the former Bournemouth boss.

Newcastle United have wasted no time this summer as they have already added Sven Botman, Matt Targett, and Nick Pope to their squad. The club are likely to bolster their attack before the close of the window as they struggled due to a lack of goals from their front-line last season.

Callum Wilson has been ravaged by injuries in recent years. The England international was limited to just 18 Premier League games last season due to hamstring and calf injuries. Chris Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley in January for £25 million but managed to score just two goals in 17 league games.

As per Si.com, Chelsea are also interested in signing Maxwel Cornet. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored just 15 Premier League goals between them last season. The Blues will therefore be keen to add some goalscoring wingers to their squad this summer.

Chelsea's move for Newcastle United target Maxwell Cornet could depend on the future of two forwards

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea currently possess a number of forwards within their ranks, including the likes of Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, and Pulisic. The Blues will therefore make a move for Maxwel Cornet if they part ways with one of the aforementioned forwards.

As per Football.london, Newcastle United are interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi. He endured a difficult campaign as a combination of injuries and inconsistent form resulted in him making just 15 Premier League appearances. The youngster will be keen to become a regular starter next season and could therefore consider a move away from Stamford Bridge.





AC Milan & Chelsea will be in direct contact again for Hakim Ziyech deal. Negotiations started two weeks ago and still ongoing to agree on the final formula. Tuchel, open to let Ziyech go - while player'd be happy to join Milan this summer. Work in progress.

According to ESPN, AC Milan are eyeing a move for Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech. The former Ajax star has struggled to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up since joining the Blues in 2020. Furthermore, he has struggled to adapt to the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

Chelsea could therefore attempt to sign Maxwel Cornet if they part ways with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

