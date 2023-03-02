Newcastle plot move to sign 26-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting an ambitious bid to sign Raphinha from Barcelona. The Magpies have made the Brazilian their #1 target for the summer transfer window.

As per a report in SPORT, Eddie Howe is keen to add Raphinha to his squad next season. He wants to make the most of Barcelona's financial crisis and get the winger back in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal last summer, but moved to Barcelona for a reported €75 million fee. The Blues had a deal agreed with Leeds United, but the Catalan side managed to get him to change his mind and get a move to Camp Nou days later.

However, he has not had a great time at the club, and reports suggested that they were looking to sell him in the January window. Manager Xavi has been his biggest backer at the club and has insisted that the Brazilian is a part of his plans.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona For Raphinha, 𝘫𝘰𝘨𝘰 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘰 comes from 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘰 For Raphinha, 𝘫𝘰𝘨𝘰 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘰 comes from 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘰 https://t.co/kh7iUnRyZk

Raphinha scored in their UEFA Europa League playoff clash with Manchester United at Camp Nou last month. However, the Catalan side were eventually eliminated after losing the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The winger has scored four goals and assisted as many times in his 22 La Liga appearances this season. The goal against the Red Devils was his only contribution to the scoreline in nine appearances in the cup competitions.

Xavi still keen on keeping Barcelona star at Camp Nou

Xavi has insisted that he will not be letting go of Raphinha at Barcelona. The Catalan side's manager got the club to sign the Brazilian last summer and has been trying to get the most out of him at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the media earlier this month, he said:

"Raphinha will be important for us, I've no doubts on that. Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barça's future."

When quizzed about a possible transfer, the manager said:

"(Raphinha) has been good, not only for his goal, but also with his defensive work. He's a criticised player, but he does a lot and we value him a lot. We will always support Raphinha — he's the future of Barça."

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho is also a big fan of the winger and has backed him for success. He said at the Mundo Deportivo gala last month:

"He is a great player. I know him well, since he was little. I am sure that things will turn out well for him at Barça from now on."

Barca, meanwhile, currently lead the La Liga table by seven points above arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes