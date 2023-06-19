Newcastle could snap up Chelsea defender in €35 million deal: Reports

Newcastle United could reportedly sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for a fee of €55 million but that valuation has apparently decreased after a rough season. He was part of a Chelsea side that finished 12th in the Premier League.

Ben Chilwell was largely Chelsea's first-choice left-back but two hamstring injuries meant Cucurella made as many as 33 appearances across competitions. During that time, he managed just two assists and largely failed to impress on either side of the pitch.

Cucurella was also used as a centre-back several times. Chilwell is expected to take up the left-back role next season and newly-appointed Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly open to letting the Spaniard leave.

According to the Mirror (h/t El Nacional), Newcastle believe they can sign the 24-year-old for a fee as low as €35 million. They currently have Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Jamal Lewis in the left-back area but the Chelsea defender can be seen as an upgrade.

Cucurella enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made 38 appearances across competitions. He also rubbed shoulders with some of the finest players in the sport during his six-year stay in Barcelona's La Masia.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Lewis Hall coming through their ranks who can compete with Chilwell. The highly-versatile teenager started on the left flank in all of the Blues' last four Premier League games under Frank Lampard in May.

Arsenal warned against making move for Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal against making a move for Kai Havertz.

The Germany international had a tough time last season, where he was largely used as a centre-forward. He managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this summer and Chelsea are reportedly interested in parting ways with him. According to Metro, they are holding out for a £60 million price tag, with the player still having two years left on his contract.

Cundy, however, believes Arsenal are better off not splashing a big amount to sign Havertz. He told TalkSPORT:

"‘The thing that would concern me if I was an Arsenal fan is he goes missing. He lacks a bit of heart, a bit of steel, a bit of fight and he can drift out of games very quickly. If you’re in a battle I’m not sure he’s the man you want... And I don’t think there are too many Chelsea fans out there who are worried about this move."

Havertz ended last season without scoring or assisting a goal in his last 11 club appearances.

