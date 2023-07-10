Newcastle submit €20 million offer to sign Real Madrid target: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid of over €20 million to sign Real Madrid target Ryan Cherki.

According to Defensa Central (h/t the Hard Tackle), the Lyon playmaker is a serious transfer target for the Magpies along with Los Blancos. The 19-year-old is already a huge part of the French team's first-team set-up.

Cherki joined Lyon's youth team in 2010 and has since risen through the ranks to register 14 goals and 16 assists in 102 senior appearances. He can play down both flanks but is largely deployed as an attacking midfielder who plays just behind the centre-forward.

Newcastle have the allure of UEFA Champions League football next season and haven't been afraid to flex their financial muscles under their Saudi owners. They have already signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this summer, showcasing their ambitions to be a top European club.

Real Madrid could be an enticing destination for any player in world football. But it seems Newcastle are stealing a march on the Spanish giants by making an offer for Cherki.

It remains to be seen how Lyon react to it. The France U21 international still has two years left on his deal at the Groupama Stadium.

Toni Kroos says Real Madrid success exceeded his expectations

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich as a 24-year-old in 2014 for a fee of €25 million.

A few weeks later, Xabi Alonso left the Santiago Bernabeu to join the Bavarian giants, carving up a space for Kroos to fill in Real Madrid's midfield. When he arrived, the German star expected to win big trophies. But what he achieved exceeded even his own expectations.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Completesports.com), the 33-year-old said:

"When I arrived at Real Madrid I thought: hopefully I can win titles and a Champions League. I expected great things but not this. I came from a big club like Bayern with the idea of playing for many years, making a place for myself, having a good relationship with the club, Showing my quality."

Kroos has since registered 27 goals and 89 assists in 417 games for Los Merengues. During that time, he has lifted 20 trophies with them, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

The German midfielder's contract was due to expire this summer but he delayed his plans of retirement to pen a one-year extension.

