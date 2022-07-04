Newcastle United confident of beating West Ham in race for Chelsea attacker: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham United.

Broja, who has been at Chelsea since 2009, shot to fame during his breakthrough loan spell at Southampton last season. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to making his mark in the Premier League, Broja also impressed during his loan spell with Eredivisie side Vitesse during the 2020-21 season. The 20-year-old, who is known for his physical presence in and around the box, has also earned 14 international caps for Albania so far, netting four goals in the process.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season. Newcastle are seriously considering a bid for Armando Broja. He remains a top West Ham target. Ajax have enquired, too, & Napoli have a long-standing interest. #LCFC also monitoring situation. Chelsea's plan with Broja hasn't changed. Thomas Tuchel wants to assess in pre-season.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United are confident of beating West Ham in the race for Broja. The report states that the Magpies are waiting for Chelsea to make a firm decision over the future of the attacker.

The Eddie Howe-coached team are desperate to add a new striker to their squad after missing out on Reims forward Hugo Ekitike. Although both the clubs had agreed to a fee for the 20-year-old, Newcastle United are currently out of the race, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sky Sports earlier reported that West Ham have identified Broja as their top target this summer since Michail Antonio is the only forward in their squad. The club are reportedly set to bid £30 million for the Blues youngster, who is tied down to a long-term contract until 2026.

While Newcastle United have roped in centre-back Sven Botman, goalkeeper Nick Pope and left-back Matt Targett, West Ham have signed defender Nayef Aguerd and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the ongoing transfer window.

Southampton keen to sign Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Southampton are reportedly pursuing a deal for promising Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer. According to The Athletic, the Saints are monitoring the situation of Colwill, who had an impressive loan spell at EFL Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last season.

Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill. Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal.Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill. Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal. 🔵 #CFC Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill.

Last season, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side signed right-back Tino Livramento on a permanent deal and loaned in striker Armando Broja from Chelsea. The Saints will hope their past relationship with the Blues will help facilitate a hassle-free negotiation for Colwill.

If Southampton manage to reach a deal with the London outfit, Colwill will become the club's fourth signing this summer. Last month, the Saints announced the signings of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap and shot-stopper Mateusz Lis.

