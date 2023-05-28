Newcastle United to demand £87 million for Barcelona and Manchester United target: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to ask for a fee in the region of £87 million for Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United of late.

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as a first-team starter for Newcastle since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £37 million in 2022. He has helped them seal a UEFA Champions League return after a 20-year wait this season.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with passing and vision, the 10-cap Brazil international has attracted a lot of interest due to his fine outings of late. Barcelona and Manchester United are considered to be the two front-runners.

Apart from the aforementioned clubs, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keen to add the midfielder to their ranks.

According to The Times, Newcastle are unwilling to part ways with Guimaraes this summer due to his importance to their squad. They have set a £87 million price tag to ward off interest from Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG.

While Eddie Howe's side would prefer to retain the Brazilian player, their scouting department has started the process of identifying potential replacements. They are keen to invest the incoming cash into strengthening different positions.

Guimaraes, who has a contract until June 2026, would prove to be a good signing for Manchester United. He would replace Christian Eriksen from the starting lineup and form an effective troika with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Should the Athletico Paranaense youth product join Barcelona, he would replace Sergio Busquets next campaign.

So far this season, Guimaraes has scored five goals and laid out as many assists in 39 appearances for the Magpies.

Manchester United urged to sign 26-year-old Barcelona 'wasted talent'

Speaking to Betfred, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha claimed that his former club should launch a move to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"They should explore it as it would be a bargain. I want forwards who would be a guaranteed success and with Dembele, you get both goals and assists. But, he hasn't yet reached his full potential and that's quite frustrating."

Expressing his fair opinion on the 35-cap France international's untapped potential, Saha continued:

"I see him as a potential wasted talent because the guy is so good and there's no one like him. When you look at Jadon Sancho and Ousmane competing with each other, then that's magic competition. It would be sensational."

Dembele, 25, has been a regular starter for the Catalan giants since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to £120 million in 2017. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far, including his third La Liga title this season.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has registerd 40 goals and 41 assists in 183 games for the La Liga winners.

