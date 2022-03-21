Newcastle United draw up shortlist including Chelsea and Manchester United stars for strengthening key position: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Chelsea and Manchester United goalkeepers as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. According to the Daily Mail, United star Dean Henderson and Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga are being monitored by the Magppies for the summer transfer window.

Since the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new manager in November, Newcastle have improved through leaps and bounds. Moreover, the new owners gave immense backing to Howe during the winter transfer window as he signed some great players for the squad.

This includes the likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, and Bruno Guimeras, who have gelled well with the squad, which has resulted in some great performances. Despite losing their last two ties, Newcastle are well clear of the relegation zone as they have a comfortable nine-point lead over 18th placed Watford.

Fans and transfer experts expect the Magpies to spend big in the summer transfer window and the club have already started to shortlist their targets. Goalkeeping is one of the departments where the club would need a serious upgrade as current keeper Martin Dubrakava doesn't have enough competition for the spot.

Aside from Henderson and Arrizabalaga, the likes of Arsenal's Bernd Leno and West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone are also under consideration.

Henderson could likely make the switch to Newcastle as he hasn't got enough game time with Manchester United this season. The England international is still in David de Gea's shadow and is finding it hard to start for the Red Devils. He has made just five appearances for Manchester United in all competitions so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arrizabalaga did get some game time under his belt this season for Chelsea. The Spaniard started for the Blues when first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy joined Senegal to help them win the 2021 AFCON in January.

The Spanish goalkeeper performed his task well in Mendy's absence. The recent game time will give him enough confidence to move away from Chelsea and possibly join the Magpies.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

It looks like Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger will leave the club for free this summer. The German defender's contract with the club expires in the summer and there has been no agreement on a new one yet. Moreover, the sanctions on Chelsea mean they cannot offer a player a new contract anyway.

As a result, according to Express, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in signing the German this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United have also entered the race to sign Rudiger this summer. The Magpies are certainly looking to add more depth and quality to their current squad for the upcoming season.

Club owners are willing to back Howe this summer. They will hope that convincing Rudiger might not be complicated if the club is willing to pay what the player wants.

