Newcastle United enter race to sign PSG star - Reports

Newcastle United are ready to stamp their authority on the transfer market by entering the race for PSG forward Mauro Icardi, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Newcastle United have been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium. It has seen them join the likes of PSG and Manchester City as one of the richest clubs in European football.

Newcastle United are expected to have a massive transfer window in January. The club have been linked with numerous top players in the past few days following their big-money takeover. In addition to Icardi, the likes of Nick Pope and Anthony Martial have been linked with a move to St. James' Park as well.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United could spend around £200 million in January and will still not breach the Financial Fair Play regulation.

Icardi, meanwhile, has been the forgotten forward in a star-studded PSG frontline following the arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer. He is now behind the likes of Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria in the pecking order which could soon see him leave the Parisian giants.

Icardi has a contract until the summer of 2024 at PSG. It could see the Ligue 1 club receive quite a decent amount of transfer fees if Newcastle United come calling this January. Currently, the 28-year-old forward is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Newcastle United are not the only club interested in signing Mauro Icardi. Other European giants, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, are also keeping an eye on the PSG forward.

Newcastle United are expected to follow PSG's business model

Newcastle United could be in line to become the next big superpower in European football due to their newfound wealth.

The Magpies are expected to follow PSG's model of spending on big name players to become a top European force in the coming season. PSG were taken over by their Qatari owners back in 2011. A decade later, the Parisian giants are one of the biggest clubs in world football, capable of attracting the likes of Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.

There is no reason why Newcastle United can't become the same under their new Saudi-backed owners. The club have a giant fanbase at Tyneside which could propel them to huge heights if things happen as per the plans.

